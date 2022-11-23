Napier shooting victim out of hospital after 50 days

Police were quickly on the scene in Greenmeadows following the September shooting. The construction site can be seen on the right. Photo / Paul Taylor

Police were quickly on the scene in Greenmeadows following the September shooting. The construction site can be seen on the right. Photo / Paul Taylor

A worker who was shot in the leg while packing up and preparing to leave a Napier construction site has been discharged from hospital - more than 50 days on from the shooting.

The incident happened in the usually-quiet area of Greenmeadows in broad daylight during the public holiday on September 26.

The victim, a man in his 30s, had just finished work and was leaving a housing construction site about 1.15pm at the corner of Tait Drive and Lamason St.

He suffered a serious leg injury understood to be from a shotgun blast and was taken to Hawke’s Bay Hospital.

He remained in hospital for 52 days and was discharged last Thursday, it has now been confirmed.

Police released an image of this maroon Mazda minivan after the shooting. Photo / NZ Police

There have been no arrests at this stage, but a police spokesperson said “the investigation remains ongoing and police are working to locate those involved”.

Meanwhile, there have been two more reported shootings in Napier and Hastings since that incident, including in Taradale (October 28) and central Hastings (November 13).

One person was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries following the October 28 incident on Nikau St, but discharged themselves from hospital on the same day.

Police have confirmed a firearm was discharged in that incident.

No-one was injured in the central Hastings incident on November 13 at Bar 2013.

Police are continuing to investigate both those incidents. No arrests have been made.



