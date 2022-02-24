The wounded man about to be placed in a St John Ambulance after being shot in Napier on December 2. Photo / NZME

The wounded man about to be placed in a St John Ambulance after being shot in Napier on December 2. Photo / NZME

A man faces a charge with a maximum penalty of 14 years' imprisonment after a late-afternoon shooting at a suburban Napier address almost three months ago.

The 37-year-old is charged with wounding the 38-year-old victim with intent to cause grievously bodily harm at a residential address on Nuffield Rd, Marewa, on December 2.

In Napier District Court today, the arrested man was remanded in custody without plea to appear in the court again on March 16.

Police were called to the address almost opposite the end of Seddon Cres about 3.30pm on December 2, but, unaware precisely of what had happened and whether an offender was still in the area, stood armed outside and at ends of a closed-off section of the street for about an hour before the man was able to be placed in an ambulance and taken to hospital.

The man had serious but not life-threatening injuries. He required surgery and was in Hawke's Bay Hospital for four days.