Police are appealing for more information from the public after gunshots were fired at a Napier address last month, damaging an unoccupied car in the process.

Officers were called to Clarence Cox Crescent in Pirimai at about 8.10pm on June 30 after reports that gunshots had been heard in the area.

On arrival at the scene, one unoccupied vehicle was found to have sustained damage. Police said enquiries were ongoing.

“Anyone who might have witnessed the incident or has information about those involved to please come forward and speak with us,” Police said.

People can provide information to the police 105 service and quote file number 240701/5991. Information can also be shared anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.