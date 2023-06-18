A pedestrian was rushed to hospital on Sunday after being hit by a car on Church Rd near Taradale.
A police spokesperson said the crash happened about 12.40pm and involved a car and a pedestrian.
“Serious Crash [Unit] have been advised and enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.”
A St John ambulance spokesperson said one patient was taken to Hawke’s Bay Hospital in a serious condition by ambulance.
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
The road was blocked for a period but reopened later in the afternoon.