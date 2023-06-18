Voyager 2023 media awards

Napier: Serious injuries after pedestrian hit by car

By
Quick Read
Police were called to the crash near Taradale just after noon.

A pedestrian was rushed to hospital on Sunday after being hit by a car on Church Rd near Taradale.

A police spokesperson said the crash happened about 12.40pm and involved a car and a pedestrian.

“Serious Crash [Unit] have been advised and enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.”

A St John ambulance spokesperson said one patient was taken to Hawke’s Bay Hospital in a serious condition by ambulance.

The road was blocked for a period but reopened later in the afternoon.



