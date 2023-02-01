The current set up off Whakarire Avenue. A new sea wall is to be built to protect 12 properties in the eastern sector of Westshore. Photo / Paul Taylor

A wait of two decades for relief from erosion in a pocket of Napier’s Westshore coastline could come to an end, with work to start on a $4 million revetment project.

The big step has come with Napier City Council’s letting of a $3,122,997 contract to local firm Berkett Earthmovers for the “Rangatira Revetment” to protect 12 properties in Whakarire Ave, on the western side of the inner harbour entrance.

It was confirmed in a report to Thursday’s council meeting.

Hawke’s Bay Regional Council issued resource consents in 2016, at which time it was reported a $1.6 million budget figure had been set, though questions still remained over the eventual cost.

But it was hoped construction would take place the following year, comprising what is now set to be a 150-metre limestone wall, replacing another wall built in 1994.

Engineers had deemed the work as needed as little as five years later. Further investigation resulted in a report finding in 2003 that the existing wall could fail in any significant storm or tide event.

The funding issues have led to a plan for 12 property owners to meet 3 per cent of the cost, with the rest being met from rates across the city.

There will be some other costs outside the contract.