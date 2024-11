Police have set up a road block near Marewa School as they respond to an incident. Photo / Gary Hamilton-Irvine

Emergency services are responding to an incident in Marewa.

Police were seen setting up roadblocks along Latham St between Barker Rd and Barton Ave on Monday afternoon, near Marewa School.

Latham St has been blocked off around the scene where at 4pm a police vehicle left the site with its lights on, quickly heading down Nuffield Ave.

It’s understood someone had been hit by a vehicle and then assaulted.

Police have been contacted for comment.