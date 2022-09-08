Legendary New York heiress Florence Foster Jenkins.

Napier Repertory Players' have announced their 2023 Art Deco Festival production.

It is a delightful comedy called Glorious! written by Peter Quilter and directed by Anne Corney.

Glorious! is the true story of Florence Foster Jenkins, the legendary New York heiress and socialite, and the enthusiastic soprano whose pitch was far from perfect.

Set in New York in1944, we witness Florence performing at the Melotone recording studio, the Ritz Carlton Hotel and ultimately a sell-out concert in Carnegie Hall.

This is a play with music, which tells the story of one woman who dared to dream.

Auditions for Glorious! will be held on Sunday, October 9.

There is a cast of four women and two men. The actor cast as Florence (age 40 to 60) must have the ability to hold a close harmony and sing off-key. Any vocal range will be considered.

The actor cast as Cosme, Florence's pianist aged late 20s to 30s, must have the ability to play the piano at an intermediate level or above.

Three of the songs featured in the play are Adele's Laughing Song by Strauss, Habanera by Georges Bizet and The Queen of the Night by Mozart.

Wendy Hunt is the music adviser and will be available to assist with the singing and the piano.

Also required is an actor to play the role of Maria, Florence's Mexican maid, who only speaks Spanish. Maria can be any age.

The other cast members include St Clair, Florence's boyfriend, aged 50-60, Dorothy, Florence's friend, aged 40-60, and Mrs Verrinder-Gedge, Florence's opponent, aged 40-60.

The performance season runs from February 15 to 25, 2023, with nine performances.

For more information and to book an audition appointment, please contact Anne Corney at theatreworldnz@gmail.com.

As Florence said, "People may say I couldn't sing, but no one can ever say I didn't sing."