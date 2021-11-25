Napier Repertory Review: Prepare yourself to have a laugh at Sindafella

A scene from Sindafella. Photo / Ken Morrison

What: Sindafella

Where: Little Theatre, McGrath St, Napier

When: November 26-December 6, 7.30pm. Tickets at iTicket.co.nz

Reviewed by Keith Russell

Napier Repertory Players' Sindafella is for discerning audiences who accept that nothing is off the table in this adult pantomime.

It is written and directed by New Zealand playwright Jonathon Smith NMZM, who has had a previous production performed here.

Prepare yourself for jokes that have the protection of innuendo removed and are defiantly not suitable for children.

Opening this world premiere is Rosemma Strombom as a Fairy Godmother in training. She has the moves and the voice but needs to work on clear projection.

Jeremy Randall as a beaded Sindafella not only stole the prince's heart but with clever voice and facial expressions, worked his way into the audience's affection.

Jill Foster has theatre experience and it showed, with talented facial expressions and hand movements that allowed her to reach out into the audience.

David Mitchell-Eagle was solid as Baron Hardup, as was Chris Hart as Major Domo. Owning the stage and bringing terror into the audience every time they moved among them were the two Ugly Sisters, played by Steve Driver and Jacklyn Night.

A faultless, polished performance ensued that was very nearly matched by the story's villains, a couple of "repo-men" played by Karen Hart and Adrienne Hurley.

They "Grabbit and Snatchit" not only from the stage but unsuspecting members of the audience, and with audience participation compulsory, consider yourselves warned!

Bringing a natural accent central to his character of Dandini was Toma Tondu, and credit must be given to Jordon Sharko's debut stage performance as Prince Charming, a "call-back" is certainly warranted.

A guest performance by Tess Tosterone was professional and certainly provided a show-stopping scene. Slick choreography by Sarah Boocock enabled her dancers Fay Fergusson-Tau, Mel Hepi and Penina Ria to move seamlessly though their background dance numbers.

Well-designed lighting, and expressive costumes by Michelle Johansson all added to the show's enjoyment but I suggest those in charge of sound design have a look at volume levels, especially during the opening numbers.

A feature of this production is some very expressive and controlled lip-syncing and if you are going to feature this style, all the more better to throw in a song by Milli Vanilli.

After the performance on the December 2 the cast and crew will conduct a Q&A session, something that is rarely done and a fabulous chance to delve into the depths of this production.

I was not sure if the stage was rocking from a passing train or the pure energy the cast imparted, but one thing is for sure, I left with that wonderful feeling of being entertained and for that, this theatre is to be congratulated.