A scene from Glorious! The True Story of Florence Foster Jenkins by Peter Quilter.





It is said that the success of a play is decided over a beer in the pub. If you are not still talking about the play an hour later, maybe it was forgettable.

I would guess that the conversations about this production of Glorious! would continue well into the night. An extraordinary story that alone warrants discussion, sensitively and humorously written and engaging, which, in the words of a punter in the street afterwards “will stay in my memory for a very long time”.

Can’t ask for better than that.

Based on a true story of a New York heiress, Florence, who was determined to fulfil a dream to sing despite her not being able to, Glorious! is funny, poignant, kind and endearing. The supporting characters are real, caught up in her web of generosity of spirit and her indomitable enthusiasm and optimism. It is full of laughs and surprises and is overall, the epitome of a ‘feel good’ tale that exudes an infectious spirit of hope.

Anne Corney’s vision has been swept up by her team. Simplicity and extravagance have married well and the transitions between scenes were seamless and creative. Special mention must be made of the wings which were stunning and, such is the expectation for this Art Deco period, the costumes were meticulously exact and absolutely beautiful.

But, even with a good story and an engaging and witty script, the final presentation is down to the actors who had to make us, the audience, believe in their characters. From the extremes of the cameo hilarity that Brylee Lamb brought to her role with her brilliant Spanish, to the sympathetic interpretation of Florence by Eileen von Dadelszen and everyone in between, the cast offered up a sincerity that we believed in.

After a slow start, more about the script than the players, we were invited to fall for Florence, as everyone who had an ounce of kindness did throughout her life.

James McCaffrey brought his extensive experience to Cosme McMoon and cleverly portrayed the transition from horror to love. His final speech was beautifully timed and delivered and will stay with me for some time.

Glenn Cook had an impressive stage presence and his rounded understanding of St Clair Bayfield’s feelings and just plain niceness made him genuine. Jill Foster, as the friend and hapless dog-lover, Dorothy, was a bright light of eccentricity and devotion, and the aggressive tone and stance adopted by Sarah Graham as Mrs. Verrinder-Gedge portrayed the nastier side of the public perfectly.

Because there was always that alarm in the wings, the fear of criticism, the exposure of the Emperor when the truth would come out and Florence would be slaughtered by the critics. This was unthinkable and the fact that we felt this, was credit to von Dadelszen’s portrayal of this vulnerable creature whose self-belief knew no bounds but who didn’t come across as cocky or egotistical. The opposite was true. Florence was filled with joy and wonder and determination to fulfil her dream .

Glorious! Is a smooth and coherent production, visually pleasing and convincingly portrayed.

Details

Directed by Anne Corney

Presented by Napier Repertory Players

The Little Theatre, playing until February 29, 2024

Tickets from iticket

Reviewed by Amanda Jackson