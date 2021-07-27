Napier Repertory players presenting two thought-provoking shows

Forward To The Right centres on a French female prisoner (Joan of Arc) and her English guard. Photo / Supplied

Forward To The Right centres on a French female prisoner (Joan of Arc) and her English guard. Photo / Supplied

Napier Repertory players, based at The Little Theatre in McGrath Street, Napier, are delighted to be presenting two wonderful, thought-provoking, award-winning one-act plays together on one night.

Jonathan Smith MNZM is bringing us 100. This is a strikingly original play combining traditional storytelling with physical theatre.

Imagine that you must choose one single memory from your life,

Imagine that choosing this memory is your only way of passing through to eternity,

Imagine that you have just one hour to choose.

100 was first performed at the 2002 Edinburgh Festival Fringe, where it won a Fringe First Award.

This one-act play combines an incredible amount into an hour. It is a philosophical treatise, a comedy, a piece of physical theatre and one not to be missed.

Napier Repertory's Youth production will, this year, also be presented by a youth director. Jack Hulls will be making his directorial debut with Forward To The Right – a play that won Best Original Play and Best Production awards at the Ontario One-Act Play Festival.

The story centres on a French female prisoner (Joan of Arc) and her English guard. It is about the effect her spirit had on people around her - in this case, her prison guard - and the consequences, for them both, of holding firm to their convictions.

This moving play is ultimately about truth and how conviction about it and commitment to it affects people.

Support our up-and-coming theatre talent by attending what is shaping to be a thought-provoking and moving piece of drama.

Both of these one-act plays with be entered into the 2021 TheatreFest competition with the Hawke's Bay round also being held at The Little Theatre on August 14-15

The Details

The Little Theatre, McGrath Street, Napier

August 11-13, 2021

Tickets for these performances are available from:

• www.iticket.co.nz

• Napier Municipal Theatre

• I-Site Hastings

• I-Site Havelock North

• Napier Repertory Players website (www.napierrepertory.co.nz)