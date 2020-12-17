Napier Ravensdown gives Christmas gifts to kindy kids

Mary Richmond Kindergarten children hold their bottles and wear their caps given to them by Ravensdown staff, along with Christmas gifts galore.

When Mary Richmond kindergarten teacher Tabatha Pryce had a random chat with Ravensdown gardener Sally Bridgman a few weeks ago, she had no idea it would lead to much more than a random act of kindness.

"Tabatha told me about how many families were struggling so I wondered if Ravensdown would be interested in doing anything," Sally says.

She spoke to boss Ross Kettle, who kept the ball rolling.

"He was real cool, he rallied around a lot of our suppliers who put their hands in their pockets. It was all word of mouth."

Sally says one of the teachers bought "lots of very cool toys", including a ride-on tractor and toys from Hohepa.

"They were all educational and enough for two each for the kids to take home."

The massive haul found its way to Mary Richmond Kindergarten, where the early childhood centre held a Christmas party and surprise for the children.

"Ravensdown also gave the children a drink bottle and sunhat — they're such a good company to work for. And another business donated a tree to the kindy for all the presents to go under. Mary Richmond is like our neighbour," Sally says.

Tabatha, whose husband works at Ravensdown, also put the word out to family and friends.

"We were so amazed at other people's generosity. Everyone from Ravensdown were just amazing. I talked to Sally and she ran with it. The generosity was above and beyond."

Tabatha says even past kindy whānau donated.

"For me it was about the humble act of giving. It was nice to know people were so kind in such a tough year. They didn't know who they were giving to, but they were still willing to give anyway."

All the toys were wrapped and named — there were even some for the very young who attended the party. An artist donated pottery hearts and one of the mums made personalised cards. Tabatha says all the gifts went to very thankful, loving families.

"We value and teach our children to be kind, mindful and respectful. There were a few tears at my end — it was a very humbling experience."