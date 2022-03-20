The property in Westshore is for sale. Photo / Supplied

A prime piece of undeveloped land next to the waterfront in Napier has hit the market.

The section at 8 Charles St in the beachside suburb of Westshore is up for sale and overlooks the ocean.

The property has been listed by Bayleys with an undisclosed asking price.

It is walking distance to the entertainment suburb of Ahuriri and will raise plenty of eyebrows from interested buyers wanting to build a dream home.

A view of the property, which overlooks the ocean. Photo / Supplied

"As Napier's population grows, so too does demand for premium addresses to live in such as Charles St in Westshore," Bayleys real estate agent Nate Skelton said.

"People are continually moving up the proverbial property ladder and the top of the ladder [includes] residences along the Bay's coastline."

The 999sq m plot comprises two adjoining sites – one of 441sq m at the front and 558sq m at the rear.

The address is zoned residential.