Napier Port's new wharf poised for pyrotechnics

Fireworks are scheduled between 7.30pm and 8pm, and will be launched from the port's 1 Wharf alongside its northeastern breakwater. Photo/ Supplied

Fireworks are scheduled between 7.30pm and 8pm, and will be launched from the port's 1 Wharf alongside its northeastern breakwater. Photo/ Supplied

Napier Port is holding a fireworks display to celebrate the opening of its new wharf and to thank the community for its support during the planning and construction.

"Our port neighbours and the wider Hawke's Bay community are connected to Napier Port in a great many ways and have played a crucial role in shaping and supporting our 6 Wharf journey," Napier Port chief executive Todd Dawson said.

"We would like to acknowledge our valued community and thank them for helping us to achieve this momentous milestone."

The display will on Friday, July 22.

"6 Wharf is a significant milestone in the history of our port and our region. From the initial planning stages which started over seven years ago and the community consultation and resource consent processes, through to the IPO listing on the New Zealand Stock Exchange in August 2019 and the commencement of construction in February 2020, our local community has been engaged and supportive."

The fireworks are scheduled between 7.30pm and 8pm, and will be launched from the port's 1 Wharf alongside its northeastern breakwater.

Eastcoast Fireworks, which is conducting the display on Friday, is owned and operated by pyrotechnician and certified pyrotechnics handler Simon Osborne.

Osborne is also safety and emergency management adviser at Napier Port and so is "expertly familiar and knowledgeable" regarding the port and all areas of its operations.

People interested in watching the fireworks are advised to head down to the shorefront along either Marine Pde or Hardinge Rd.

The formal name of 6 Wharf will also be revealed on Friday, July 22, at an official opening ceremony during the afternoon.

The new wharf is the port's new state-of-the-art, 350-metre wharf. It will improve capacity and operational performance across all of Napier Port's wharves, and allows berthing of much larger vessels, including 320m container ships and Oasis-class cruise liners.

Dawson added, "6 Wharf will future-proof Napier Port – allowing us to support the needs of our customers, our community and our region today and the growth we see coming into the future. We're proud to open 6 Wharf ahead of schedule and within budget, and we're ready to deliver increased shipping capacity and connections for the Hawke's Bay region."