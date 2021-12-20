Napier: Person in serious condition after incident at boat shop Firmans Marine

An ambulance and helicopter both attended the scene.

One person has been flown to Hutt Hospital in a serious condition following an incident at a boat shop in Napier.

A St John ambulance spokesman said they were called to an incident at Firmans Marine in Napier, on Prebensen Drive, about 4.50pm on Monday.

"One ambulance, one rapid response vehicle and one helicopter responded," he said.

"One patient was airlifted to Hutt Hospital in a serious condition."

Police said they did not attend but WorkSafe has been notified about the incident.