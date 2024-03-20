Local musician Peter Tihema is excited to reprise his role of Tevye in Napier's upcoming performance of Fiddler on the Roof.

Napier Operatic is celebrating the 50th anniversary of Fiddler on the Roof by reprising the iconic show at the Tabard Theatre in April.

Playing the lead role of Tevye is local musician Peter Tihema. This is a role Tihema holds close to his heart.

Tihema last played the role of Tevye 11 years ago when he was a Year 13 student at Hastings Boys’ High School.

In his final year of high school, Tihema wasn’t planning on auditioning for the role as he had never been in a musical before.

However, when the deputy principal asked him to audition, he went home, watched the film and instantly fell in love with the character of Tevye.

“I was really into voice acting at the time and decided to audition. I was fortunate enough to be given the role and quickly fell in love with musical theatre. I have never really turned back,” Tihema said.

“I played Tevye again for a shortened concert version of Fiddler on the Roof with Four’s Company a few years later.”

Tevye has always been Tihema’s dream role since he first portrayed him.

“It felt like the character was just written for me.”

After waiting 11 years for this show to come back, Tihema now believes he can play the role as an adult with a little more experience behind him.

The character has immense humour and charisma. He holds to tradition, yet his love for his daughters causes him to stretch a little every time, showing his softer side.

Fiddler on the Roof, while sometimes described as an “old” show, is a timeless classic with beautiful music and a cast full of unforgettable characters.

Tihema says what he loves about Fiddler on the Roof is how it pulls people together from all walks of life. He says there are people who love this show either because they enjoyed the movie as a child, or like himself and many others in this cast, because they’ve been in the show before.

“It’s simply a great family show and is timeless in my eyes,” Tihema said.

Fiddler on the Roof offers a treat for everyone. The first act of the show is hilarious, energetic and truly immersive, the polar opposite of the second half of the show, which has some heartbreaking and tear-jerking moments.

Tihema said, “Fiddler on The Roof is an emotional rollercoaster, and I invite you all to come and be a part of the journey with us as we embark on a show that is all about tradition.”

Fiddler on the Roof is on stage at The Tabard Theatre from April 19 through to May 4, 2024. Tickets are available on iticket.co.nz, at Tabard Costume Hire or at the Napier Municipal Theatre.