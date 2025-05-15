Another competitor, Havelock North’s Donna Holder, is preparing to run her ninth Hawke’s Bay Marathon event, and will celebrate a half-century of life on the same day.
“This will be my 25th half marathon over the years, and on my 50th birthday this Saturday,” she said.
“I’ve always run. I don’t look like a typical runner but enjoy being out in the fresh air ... [It’s] a time away from a busy family and work commitments as a local business owner.
“I liked the fact we had a big local event. So [it’s] easy to get to do with a family to manage, and now it’s become a thing I just have to do.”
Her favourite part?
“The enjoyment of the finish line. Lots of people around celebrating, that’s really neat.”
The 2025 Asics Runaway Hawke’s Bay Marathon is this Saturday, May 17, from 6am to 4pm, with its courses starting at Anderson Park Napier, guiding runners and walkers along Napier’s waterfront, winding through Hawke’s Bay Cycle Trails and country roads, and finishing at the Elephant Hill Winery.
The full marathon event has sold out.
“This year’s numbers reflect the incredible growth we’re seeing in the running community, especially among younger participants,” said Amy MacCormack, regional director for Runaway Hawke’s Bay Marathon.
In previous years the event has generated an estimated $7 million in economic benefits.