After she passed away, 17 years ago, he made walking a daily ritual.

“When I was younger, I never had time for it, and now I have plenty of time.

“I love it. I feel good when I am doing exercise ... Once I stop, my health could deteriorate. So, I’ll just carry on walking until I can’t or find it too hard.”

Victor walks 5km almost daily near his home in Napier. Photo / Rafaella Melo

“It’s getting a bit harder to keep the fitness up. Of course, I’ve said that the last three years too.”

Another competitor, Havelock North’s Donna Holder, is preparing to run her ninth Hawke’s Bay Marathon event, and will celebrate a half-century of life on the same day.

“This will be my 25th half marathon over the years, and on my 50th birthday this Saturday,” she said.

“I’ve always run. I don’t look like a typical runner but enjoy being out in the fresh air ... [It’s] a time away from a busy family and work commitments as a local business owner.

In 2019, Donna Holder ran a half marathon, and her children, Maeve, Jacob and Tom, ran the kids' distance.

“I liked the fact we had a big local event. So [it’s] easy to get to do with a family to manage, and now it’s become a thing I just have to do.”

Her favourite part?

“The enjoyment of the finish line. Lots of people around celebrating, that’s really neat.”

Donna Holder (right) with his son Tom and her mother Bernie Rawson at last year's Hawke's Bay Marathon.

The 2025 Asics Runaway Hawke’s Bay Marathon is this Saturday, May 17, from 6am to 4pm, with its courses starting at Anderson Park Napier, guiding runners and walkers along Napier’s waterfront, winding through Hawke’s Bay Cycle Trails and country roads, and finishing at the Elephant Hill Winery.

The full marathon event has sold out.

“This year’s numbers reflect the incredible growth we’re seeing in the running community, especially among younger participants,” said Amy MacCormack, regional director for Runaway Hawke’s Bay Marathon.

In previous years the event has generated an estimated $7 million in economic benefits.

Road closures

Hastings 6am to 2pm:

Entrance into Haumoana township at the Haumoana Rd and Parkhill Rd intersection (resident access only).

Grange Rd (north and south), and Grove Rd (resident access only).

Napier

Wharerangi Rd between Westminster Ave and York Ave Entrance

Wharerangi Rd between Westminster Ave & Church Rd.

West Place, Jacaranda Place and Thode Place will have entry and exit when it is safe to do so.

Westminster Ave between Wharerangi Rd and Glamorgan Ave.

Donegal Crescent Between Westminster Ave and Leeds Place.

Westminster Ave between Avondale Rd and York Ave.

Merlot Drive - No entry from Prebensen Drive.

Clyde Jeffery Drive - No entry from Prebensen Drive.

Cato Rd Closed.

Domain Road between Meeanee Quay and Pukeko Place.

James St between Charles St and Meeanee Quay.

West Quay Between Lever St and Custom Quay.

Marine Pde southbound lane only, from Edwards St, Warren St to Ellison St.

Local detours will be available.