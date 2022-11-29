Police investigating at the scene after a woman was found unresponsive at a Napier house. Photo / Warren Buckland

Police are seeking help from the public in the search for a knife believed to be connected to a Napier homicide investigation.

Arohaina Henare was found unresponsive by police at a home on Nuffield Ave in Marewa on November 18 and died at the scene.

Today, detective sergeant Emmet Lynch said police are looking for a knife in relation to the investigation.

“We’re asking the public, particularly those who live between Whitmore Park and the Marewa shops, to check their properties for a knife similar to the one pictured,” he said.

A 48-year-old man known to Henare was arrested and charged with murder on November 20. He was granted interim name suppression and is due to appear in the High Court at Napier on December 9.

Information about the case can be shared with Police via 105, or https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 ‘Update My Report’ and quoting file number 221118/1878.

Information can also be shared anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.