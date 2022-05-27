Christian Lovelink operations manager Ian Jones (left) with St Paul's Presbyterian Church office administrator Bridget Dunn.

Napier MP Stuart Nash's blanket drive initiative is in its third year and has once again delivered.

"We started the blanket drive initiative in Napier three years ago and other areas are following suit which is great to see.

Once again the community has delivered a fantastic result and we have been able to make sure that Christian Lovelink is well stocked for winter with blankets and other warm bedding.

A heartfelt thank you goes out to all those that donated and also to the team at Christian Lovelink who do a wonderful job helping those in need in our community.

Thanks also to St Paul's Presbyterian Church and their great support being the drop-off centre."