Napier misses out on FIFA women’s cup teams hosting

Swedish team representatives meeting at McLean Park with Napier council events manager Kevin Murphy in October. But Napier's now been left off the list of Fifa Women's World Cup team hosts. Photo / Warren Buckland

Hawke’s Bay’s hopes of hosting at least one team in next year’s Fifa World Cup women’s football competition being played through Australasia have been dashed with an announcement of training bases today.

Napier had been one base put to the 32 teams in the July 20-August 20, despite no games being scheduled in the city, and had interest from five nations, with two particularly keen, said Napier City Council events manager Kevin Murphy.

Representatives of The Netherlands, Costa Rica, South Africa, Spain and World No 2-ranked nation Sweden all visited McLean Park in Napier to assess its suitability for their needs.

“We certainly had hoped from the information that we had that at least one of the teams would be based here, but in the end we weren’t needed,” he said. “It’s disappointing, but it’s their decision so we just go with it.”

The decision to release the use of McLean Park, which had tentatively been closed for other bookings between, means the Hawke’s Bay Rugby Union will now be able to firm plans for its third annual club finals weekend at the park.