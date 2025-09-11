Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

Napier mayoral debate: Teen challenges three hopefuls, saying youth ‘don’t feel welcome’

Linda Hall
LDR reporter - Hawke's Bay·Hawkes Bay Today·
4 mins to read

Hawke’s Bay Chamber of Commerce chief executive Karla Lee (centre), opens the debate. Beside her (from left) are Napier mayoral candidate Nigel Simpson, debate moderator Kevin Wagg, incumbent Mayor Kirsten Wise, and mayoral candidate Richard McGrath. Photo / HB Chamber of Commerce

Hawke’s Bay Chamber of Commerce chief executive Karla Lee (centre), opens the debate. Beside her (from left) are Napier mayoral candidate Nigel Simpson, debate moderator Kevin Wagg, incumbent Mayor Kirsten Wise, and mayoral candidate Richard McGrath. Photo / HB Chamber of Commerce

As time ticked down at a Napier mayoral debate, a young woman decided it was time to stand up.

It was question time and she addressed each of the three candidates - current Mayor Kirsten Wise, councillor Richard McGrath and councillor Nigel Simpson, all of whom have sat on the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save