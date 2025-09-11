“As a youth living in this city, there really isn’t much to do,” she said.

“Nearly all of them want to move, mainly to Wellington or Christchurch.

“I know we are not ratepayers yet, but we will be, and if we do leave, then we won’t be.”

Her question was one of many from the audience of about 100 people at the debate, which was moderated by Kevin Wagg.

McGrath, who was voted in during a byelection in 2014, was first up to answer Natasha.

The three mayoral candidates shared their vision for Napier at a debate at the Taradale Club on Wednesday evening.

He said it was a challenge, and he had been asked the question before.

“I rattled off St John Ambulance, Scouts, cubs, sailing, fishing, kayaking, canoeing, dancing, music. Maybe even something at the library.”

He asked Natasha what young people would do differently in other cities.

She replied that the “biggest issue was that youth didn’t feel welcome”.

“There are things to do, but we don’t feel welcome in areas like the library. Teenagers are loud.”

Wise, who was a councillor for six years before being elected mayor in 2019, said she worked with the youth council and heard the same thing from them.

“We need our young people here.

“We have a space in the CBD called Blank Canvas, and we’re looking to create a youth space in there.

“Our new library is not just a library, it will have some incredible spaces for youth and the community. ”

Simpson, a second-term councillor, said he had raised three children in Taradale, and the same issues arose for them.

“The difficulty with all of these things proposed in Napier is that youth have to be able to get from Taradale to Napier, and that is the first impediment because the buses stop in the evenings.”

OPENING STATEMENTS

Earlier, Wise said in her opening statement that she was running again for mayor because experience mattered.

“I’ve provided steady, proven leadership, always focusing on our community’s needs today, but also for future generations. In my time as mayor, I’ve listened and I have produced results.”

She said she had delivered clean water, restored the War Memorial, set up a new investment company, championed Māori wards, and led the responses to both the 2020 flood and Cyclone Gabrielle.

“Now, more than ever, we need stability, not disruption.”

Simpson said that, for 30 years, he had advised local government and other executives and members on strategy.

“I managed local government budgets, developed policy, delivered projects, and achieved strategic outcomes for communities.

“I was at the table with the chief executives and the mayors, helping them understand the consequences of decisions and the actions that we were due to take.

“In 2019, others were concerned about Napier City Council and asked me to stand for council, and here we are today, two terms later, standing for mayor. So if you want change, vote for Nigel.”

Simpson also stood for mayor in 2022.

McGrath said Napier was a great place to live, work and raise families, and he wanted the same for his kids.

“I’m running for mayor as your option for change.

“Ask yourself, were you happy with the 28% rate rise over the last two years? Do you believe NCC has prioritised its projects and responsibilities appropriately?

“I’m the only councillor who voted against the annual plans and the rate rises.

“Post-Covid and cyclone, NCC priorities have been a library, a council chambers, a waka hub, and a regional park.

“Not roads and rubbish.”

One of the other questions from the audience, towards the end, came from Wise’s deputy mayor, Annette Brosnan.

She asked each of the candidates whether they had proposed anything to the council to reprioritise or change direction, and whether they had got that proposal across the line.

Simpson said he made things happen in his ward, Wise cited the aquatic centre and the war memorial, while McGrath said he was sure he had, but “I just can’t recall”.

LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.