Upgrades are complete and doors are open at the Napier War Memorial. Photo / Paul Taylor

OPINION

The Napier War Memorial was officially reopened and rededicated on Sunday, August 6.

War memorials are an important part of almost all places in New Zealand, from tiny townships to major cities. For over a hundred years, we’ve honoured those who gave their lives with plaques, monuments, statues, and even libraries and hospitals.

For us in Napier, it is fitting that we create an architectural environment that puts our restored memorial in the centre of the Napier experience.

All visitors, whether by land or sea, will come past the War Memorial. Most locals, whether there for recreation, retail, hospitality, business or simply fresh air, will arrive at the memorial at some stage.

Napier Mayor Kirsten Wise. Photo / Paul Taylor

The concept of the restored War Memorial pays homage to the Guy Natusch original and keeps its elements: the eternal flame, the floral clock and the rolls of honour.

It has been designed so that, from the viewing platform, we can look over the water, across the beach and out to sea. So many of our fallen lost their lives overseas, looking across the ocean is a way to be reminded of that.

It is a site that honours effort and sacrifice. It is a refuge that will give comfort to those who have lost loved ones. It’s designed to be a place where, as a community, we can remember, grieve, and pay our respects, whenever we want to.

Memorials also have a wider purpose. They remind us of the values we hold true. They commemorate important parts of our collective history.

A memorial provides a sanctuary for contemplation. It must be enduring and inclusive, so all parts of our community feel welcome for generations to come.

Having places of sanctuary and calm where we can reflect invites us to slow down and enjoy our city on another level. It’s important we include public spaces in our built environments.

Whether it’s a pocket park or a city square, these points of connection to nature extend our experience of the city. In building new spaces, or reimagining existing ones and planning for their future, we want to include spaces that demand nothing of us but to pause.

Our restored War Memorial is a space for us all. It gives us a place to gather as a community on significant days. It’s a place where we can feel proud of what people do for their community.

It will demonstrate our respect for the fallen front and centre in our cityscape, and for families who lost loved ones in times of war, it will honour their names and their lives for years to come.



