Napier mask-maker sewing up a storm to raise funds for Cranford Hospice

A range of masks is being sold to help raise money for Cranford. Photo / Supplied

Fiona Le has always wanted to do something for the community. And now the Napier inner-city mask maker is sewing up a storm, donating a portion of her mask sales to Cranford Hospice.

"I was listening to the radio every day at work and heard Cranford was having an emergency as their fundraising events had been cancelled and they needed help."

Fiona owns Shadowcat Tailoring and has been making a range of face masks since last year's Covid crisis began.

"I thought, everybody needs a mask so if I'm providing something good, I can support Cranford," she says.

Fiona belongs to the Hawke's Bay branch of Business Networking International (BNI) which partners with Cranford to raise money.

"A percentage of the fees we pay from our weekly meetings goes to Cranford. We all are busy people and have the ability to have events and fundraise."

Fiona launched her "high quality", breathable and adjustable one-size-fits-all masks last Wednesday. The 100 per cent linen range is hand made and designed by Fiona specifically for the Cranford cause. An advanced promotion of the masks on the Cranford website has shown Fiona she is on the right track.

"They are so happy and blown away with the campaign and how fast it went. I had only just met them and had the logo sorted and 500 made by the launch date."

Fiona has been dropping fliers to promote the sales, with masks available for $20 each at Shadowcat Tailoring, 6 Hastings St, Napier; Chantal Shop across the road in Hastings St; in Gilmores Pharmacy, Havelock North and Haumoana Cafe — also available online at shadowcat.co.nz. Fiona is hoping to raise $10,000 by the end of December.

" It does feel good to support them."