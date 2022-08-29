A 28-year-old man, Amand Gerbault-Gaylor, was arrested while trying to remove signs requesting masks be worn indoors from the Napier police station. Photo / Supplied

A man who claimed "moral authority" to remove signs requesting masks be worn indoors was arrested after removing similar signage at Napier's police station.

Napier businesses had expressed frustration after Amand Gerbault-Gaylor, 28, of Napier, pulled signs off their windows on Wednesday afternoon last week.

He had given letters when confronted by staff that said the "'Face Covering Required" posters were "extremely offensive and degrading" and he had "no choice" but to confiscate and dispose of them.

Gerbault-Gaylor told Hawke's Bay Today he attempted to confiscate Napier police station's signage asking people to wear masks in the building and presented staff with a similar letter a few days after going to the businesses.

"At this point I was trespassed and arrested, and taken to the cells in Hastings," he said.

A police spokeswoman confirmed a 28-year-old man was arrested at Napier police station last Friday.

A police spokeswoman said Gerbault-Gaylor was issued a trespass notice and given a formal warning, but no charges were laid. Photo / NZME

"He had allegedly entered the station and removed posters regarding face coverings. He also allegedly refused to leave when told to do so by officers," the spokeswoman said.

The spokeswoman said he was issued a trespass notice and given a formal warning, but no charges were laid.

Gerbault-Gaylor alleges he witnessed a "senior officer" swearing at and threatening another man in the cells, calling it "extremely hypocritical, and simply wrong".

The police spokeswoman said they had seen nothing that substantiates his allegation so the police were unable to comment further.

Gerbault-Gaylor said he has emailed a complaint to the Ministry of Justice, but had not received a reply as of Monday.