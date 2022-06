A Napier resident could be $333,333 richer.

A Napier resident could be $333,333 richer after a winning Lotto ticket grabbed a share of the $1million first division prize.

The winning ticket in Wednedsay night's draw was sold at Pak N Save in Napier.

The win follows a similar experience for a Waipawa Lotto ticker purchaser in the June 4 Lotto draw.

The ticket sold at Waipawa BP also won a one-third share of $1 million,