The winner bought their ticket from Ahuriri Four Square in Napier. Photo / NZME

The winner bought their ticket from Ahuriri Four Square in Napier. Photo / NZME

A Napier Lotto player has won $500,000 in a mid-week First Division windfall.

The winner bought their ticket from Ahuriri Four Square in Napier and shared the $1m first division pool with a winner in Waihi.

The $18m Powerball was not struck and has rolled over to Saturday night, where the jackpot will be $20 million.

A lucky Strike player will also be celebrating after winning $600,000 with Strike Four. The winning Strike ticket was sold at Te Kauwhata Foodmarket in Te Kauwhata.