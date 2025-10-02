Smoke continues to billow from the house after crews had extinguished most of the fire. Photo / Gary Hamilton-Irvine

A house fire in suburban Napier has sent plumes of smoke billowing across the city and collapsed the building’s roof.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand crews arrived at the fire on Mason Ave, in Maraenui, at 9am today.

Fire and Emergency said there were initial concerns that people were trapped inside the burning house, but there were no reports of injuries.

Three crews and a support crew were sent to the scene, and a specialist fire investigator had been called in.

Some of the neighbours did their best to alert anyone inside to get out.