One neighbour, who did not want to be named, said the heat was so fierce that he couldn’t get inside, and he was unsure whether anyone was in the house.
Another neighbour, who also did not want to be named, said an elderly woman lived at the house and would sometimes have people staying with her.
She was not sure whether the woman was home at the time of the fire.
“You could feel the heat coming out and you could hear popping,” she said.
Hato Hone St John said one ambulance responded to a call, but was not needed.
Another nearby resident said flames were coming out of the window with lots of black smoke. A neighbour had a hose out and was trying to help before more firefighters arrived.
About 20 minutes into the fire, the roof “just dropped” and collapsed at the rear of the house, the witness said.
Many of the windows blew out during the fire, and about half the roof collapsed.