“I always pray for the rain,” he joked.

Page’s 105th year of life, after more than 50 years walking one way or another up the steep incline of Tironui Drive, would sadly be his last.

The humble family man, who was dearly loved by his Hawke’s Bay community, died in hospital on Friday.

He never quite recovered from an accident where his car rolled from its parking spot and knocked him backwards, causing him to land on his chest and sustain injuries.

He was a shining example of perseverance and persistence and there weren’t many people in the Hawke’s Bay community who didn’t know of Page and his daily walks.

Even in his 90s, he would reach the seat at Lance Leikis Reserve and then make his way to the top of the trig station of Sugar Loaf Hill, often followed by band of supporters.

While a few falls and the risks of unstable ground made the full trek too dangerous in later years, that never stopped Page from doing a walk that even some of the fittest people would struggle to achieve without catching their breath.

In his own words, it was a “habit” he couldn’t stop. Those who met him and witnessed his “move it or lose it” attitude first-hand were inspired and awed by his incredible determination and kind nature. As he got older his walking propelled him to national fame.

“Honestly, I think the reason for longevity is the fact that he did exercise; I’m totally convinced of that,” son Deane Page said.

“The other thing I’m really convinced of is that Dad never got stressed out. I never saw him showing any stress.”

Born in Nelson, Page attended Nelson College and later applied to join the Royal New Zealand Air Force, where he worked as a wireless mechanic.

In his later career, he worked in electroplating, starting a business in 1948 that saw him erect the secondbuilding in the Onekawa industrial area.

Deane said he had fond memories of working in the factory with his dad, who always ensured his family were looked after. The pair also enjoyed getting out and about for an adventure.

“Dad loved going out hunting. We did that for quite a few years when I was a boy.

“He also had motorcycles for a little bit with a sidecar attached to it, and I always loved to go riding around in that.”

Trevor Page, 105, (right) with his walking friend Robert Kyle at the Lance Leikis rest area. Photo / Warren Buckland

While Trevor loved tramping and the outdoors from an early age, Deane said it was likely advice in his 60s from a doctor to walk daily after experiencing lung issues that helped start his Sugar Loaf journey.

He had also contracted malaria while serving in the Pacific Islands during World War II, and Deane said the determination to beat this and extend his health could have also played a role.

“He was a very philosophical person. He would just shrug his shoulders, put on a smile and say, ‘Let’s get on with it’.

“He didn’t stop working until 1995. He just loved work and loved the job.”

Community organisations also played a significant role in Page’s life. He was a foundation member of the Napier West Rotary Club and belonged to the Masonic Lodge.

“He never donated huge amounts of money or anything like that, but he did pull his weight when it came to being part of the community.”

And while Sugar Loaf will now see one fewer walker, Page’s legacy of inclusion and determination will forever stay alive on the hill where he brought joy to so many.

“He always said, ‘I have to go up,’ and it almost became a duty,” Deane said.

“He said he wanted people to come up and be a part of the group, and I feel like if I don’t do it, then they won’t bother.”

He leaves behind nine grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.

Trevor Page and daughter Michelle at Trevor's 104th Birthday walk. Photo / Warren Buckland

