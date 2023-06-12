A fire early this morning left heavy smoke damage inside the Taradale Rd Gull service station store. Photo / Warren Buckland

A fire at a Gull service station in Napier scorched the store but left the forecourt untouched early this morning.

Emergency services were called to the large fire on Taradale Rd, Marewa, Napier, at 1.20am.

Napier senior station officer Jamie Nichol said three pump trucks from Napier and one from Taradale, were at the fire for about two and a half hours.

“We had it well under control within 40 minutes, but we didn’t leave the scene until a bit after four o’clock,” Nichol said.

“The whole shop was badly smoke damaged, but the forecourt was undamaged.”

He said firefighters believed the fire started in the storage room of the building but they did not know the exact cause.

“We have got a fire investigator looking at it this morning, but it is not suspicious so it is just now determining what might have started it.”

He said the attendant working overnight was the only person inside at the time and raised the alarm.

The attendant was uninjured.

