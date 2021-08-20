Napier Girls' High School student a voice for National Aquarium

Amelia Otto outside the aquarium.

Amelia Otto may have only been four years old when she attended her first council meeting, but her eyes and ears were wide open. Now the 16-year-old Napier Girls' High School student's passion for both animals and all things local have collided in a recent survey she ran to gauge opinions about the future of the National Aquarium of New Zealand.

"When I read last year in the NCC's Annual Plan 2020 that they were considering the future of the National Aquarium and one option was closure, my immediate reaction was 'No, we can't lose the aquarium' and I knew I had to do something about it. So, I sent in a submission to the Annual Plan."

But Amelia knew she needed more than just her voice to get her point across so she ran an online survey and received 1000 responses.

"Teenagers are often under-represented in council surveys and polls. There were 82 per cent agreeing with me, including high school students, teachers and other adults, that the NCC should keep it and maintain it. Only 4 per cent disagreed and the rest were neutral, with most of those respondents making supportive comments but wanting to see it upgraded first. I considered that to be very positive. It meant that the actual percentage of support to keep the aquarium was well over 90 per cent."

Amelia believes it's important for everyone to know what's going on in their city.

"If you don't agree with something or don't like something you can be proactive and do something about it. You might not be successful but at least you know you've tried. I fought for two years while at Taradale Intermediate to get a safer crossing installed outside Atawhai. When I see it there today, it reminds me that one person can make a difference."

Not only does Amelia believe the aquarium should stay open, she also thinks it needs to be brought into the 21st century.

"I think the aquarium has so much potential, with a green build design which aims to be carbon neutral and with animal welfare and marine conservation education at its forefront. I think it's important for it to be a green build to set an example and it'll be there for a long time."

During the survey, which was sent to high schools, intermediate and primary schools and included teachers and QR codes in public areas, she received nearly 500 comments, with most supporting an upgrade with bigger and better enclosures. Topics addressed were the animals and the educational value of the aquarium, which drew responses including "adorable penguins", "sharks were the best", "stingrays were fun", "the work the aquarium does for injured little blue penguins is awesome", "could it include a marine animal rescue and rehabilitation centre?", "valuable teaching asset", "great way to learn about marine conservation" and "the aquarium staff are very knowledgeable".

Amelia says a few people also queried whether Hawksbill turtle Terry could go into the main oceanarium.

"He can't because that seawater is too cold for him and the sharks would probably try to eat him. However, I have heard that there is a plan to transfer him to the bigger and warmer Pania Reef tank for a bit. It will take time to get him ready for that change though but it's something for people to look forward to."

Amelia says we are lucky having the aquarium on our doorstep.

"Losing it would be a great loss to Napier and it has much more to offer especially if it is upgraded and refurbished. We need it — not just because it brings in thousands of visitors every year to Napier and provides a family-friendly, fun experience — it's also a valuable, educational asset for the region."

As well as the survey results, Amelia also has the backing of the mayor and council.

"It's really great to hear that Mayor Wise and the NCC support the aquarium. I think with something this important, the council and the community need to be right behind it for it to work and it appears they are so I feel positive and hopeful that something amazing is on the horizon."

Being located in Hawke's Bay, ("Te-Matau-a-Maui" meaning Maui's fish hook), Amelia believes the aquarium's ocean and marine centre would be "this amazing, unique facility hooking people in" to experience everything our region has to offer as well as providing a hub for marine conservation, science and education.

"I would like to see bigger, upgraded enclosures for the animals, a science hub and learning centre teaching marine conservation, a rescue/rehab/release centre for marine wildlife, more hands-on exhibits, Maori and Pasifika connections, a cafe with ocean views, tidal pool, some outdoor areas and all packaged in an eye-catching, green build design."

She says an eco-friendly, sustainable green build is really important.

"Power generated by lots of solar panels on the roof making use of the amount of sunlight Napier is exposed to, lots of natural light. Because this would be a science hub, the planetarium could maybe also relocate there. That would be a bonus. If it's done right, the actual building itself would be a drawcard for visitors."

She says an eco-type building on this scale could be a first in New Zealand.

"There is an amazing facility in San Francisco called the California Academy of Sciences which is similar to what we could achieve. With climate change one of the biggest problems the whole world is affected by, I think it's important to bring the National Aquarium into the 21st century.

"We've got the technology to do it, we just need the funding. The building could be a trendsetting inspiration in New Zealand."

While Amelia believes the timing may have been off due to the outbreak of Covid-19, she is still hopeful the project will receive external funding.

"In general, I think the New Zealand Government should definitely help pay for the refurbishment as it is the National Aquarium after all and like the National Museum Te Papa, that receives financial support from the Government. Napier has a national institution and taonga and I believe it deserves the same treatment."

She is also hopeful there might even be some wealthy benefactors somewhere in New Zealand who could invest in this or local businesses who want to donate their products or expertise.

"It could turn into a project that the community can really be part of. That would be pretty awesome. People might think I'm dreaming, but there's nothing wrong with that."

She says the facility appeals to all ages and it's Napier's main tourist attraction.

"We need it because it brings in thousands of visitors each year to our city which brings in revenue. It's also used on a regular basis by schools as a valuable teaching resource. If the future build is a green build this would set it up to be a role model for the nation and possibly even globally. That is important especially since we are facing a climate change crisis where the world needs to be shown that these kinds of environmentally-friendly facilities are possible."

The inclusion of a rescue/rehab/release facility for marine animals would be "an added bonus".

"I love animals so I think it's great that people care about the welfare of animals in captivity. But, I think they need to be better informed about the care the animals receive. The National Aquarium of NZ is an accredited aquarium meaning they've ticked all the boxes so people can trust that the animals there are receiving the proper care they need so they can lead comfortable, long and healthy lives. And upgrading the facility would benefit the animals even more."

Amelia attributes a lot of her knowledge about marine life in the wild from visiting the aquarium.

"I've spent a lot of time on the ocean so I belong to the 3 per cent of the world's population who have put their head underwater to check out what lies below. I think we mammals connect with other animals better when we experience them in person. You can see things in books or on TV, but real, live animals help people understand the issues that wild animals face and what we can do to help them. Because, at the end of the day, we all have an impact on the ocean and our actions will determine the future health of our marine environment."

She says visiting the aquarium with her family from a young age and over the years with school, has developed in her a keen interest in science and conservation.

"That's because the staff there are so passionate about what they do and it rubs off on you too. The aquarium runs lots of programmes and events during National Seaweek, which get young people actively involved and inspired to care for our marine environment. It's inspired me to do what I can to make a difference. I'll keep doing that and I also won't give up trying to do whatever I can to keep the National Aquarium of NZ open and in Napier. I can only hope that others who've been inspired join me and do the same."