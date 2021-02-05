Napier gets $71,000 Art Deco-inspired art installation

A new Art Deco-inspired art installation is being installed on Market St, Napier. Photo / Supplied

A new $71,000 Art Deco-inspired art installation has been unveiled in Napier in time for the festival.

Installed on Friday morning on the corner of Market St and Emerson St, the four-metre spire was supplied by Hawke's Bay-based Anthony Van Dorsten.

The aluminium art piece was built and installed by Onekawa-based Metal Magic and designed by overseas artists Yelena Filipchuk and Serge Beaulieu, of Vesica.

According to Napier City Council, the purpose-built artwork was designed specifically to suit the location.

"We wanted to install an artwork that was large in scale and that had appeal in both the day and night time," an NCC spokeswoman said.

"With LED lights for the evening – it casts the image of the filigree on to the ground."

The spire installation, along with a sunscope due to be installed on the Lower Lawn on Marine Parade, cost just over $71,000.

The money came out of the council's annual City Vision budget and acts as a long-term investment, according to NCC.

Sue Forsyth and Shelley Verran pose in front of the HYBYCOZO and Vesica Aotearoa Sunscope installation in Napier in 2020. Photo / Paul Taylor

This year's spire follows the HYBYCOZO and Vesica Aotearoa Sunscope installation on Marine Parade at the 2020 Art Deco Festival.

The NCC spokeswoman said the spire has "eye catching" visual appeal and is portable, meaning it could be installed in other parts of the city in due course.

The gold coated piece forms part of the Hyperspace Bypass Construction Zone (HYBYCOZO) series of large scale installations and artworks that investigate geometry through light, shadow and perception.

The project, collated by Filipchuk, Beaulieu and an assortment of expert fabricators, handlers and installers, has seen pieces erected all over the world.

The Napier Art Deco Festival is due to run from February 17 to 21, 2021.