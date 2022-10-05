Napier Frivs celebrate 125 years on stage

Dress Rehearsal for the Frivs' 125th anniversary show, Napier. Photograph / Ian Cooper

The days of good old-fashioned variety shows may be a thing of the past, but this weekend the Napier Frivolity Minstrels bring their magic back to the stage with their 125-year reunion show, The Way We Were.

"Quite a few of the past and current Frivs will be in the show," says Frivs stalwart Margaret Atkins.

Margaret joined the Frivs in 1955 after arriving on our shores the previous year.

"I met Wally Ireland, then called Mr Friv, in the main street. My aunty introduced us. It was great for me, because I was 16 and didn't know a single soul, so I got to meet people."

Almost every year since 1897, the Frivs have put on a season of shows.

"The first half was a variety show with comedy and skits. The second half was pantomime."

Margaret says as a performer, she always played a boy, starting with Jack in Jack and Jill.

"We would start rehearsing in April and performances were in October."

For the first 85 years, the Frivs would play around schools and for various charities, raising more than $300,000 over the years. The last three days of each season would be played to sold out audiences at the Municipal Theatre. Margaret says they also played in the Hastings Municipal Theatre, and occasionally played mystery weekend shows.

"We would go to Taupō every Labour Weekend. It was four hours travel back then — our suitcases would get covered in dust."

In 1987, Margaret and sister June began running the Junior Frivs.

"We thought there were so many talented kids out there. We had queues for auditions out on the street."

Margaret took a break from the Frivs to raise her family and returned a few years ago, prompting for shows, directing the reunion show and organising the reunion. She is also co-directing Twist and Shout next year, a show she once directed 20 years ago.

"This reunion was supposed to be my swan song. As Sir Peter Tait said at the 85th reunion, 'There is magic in the name. The Frivs are an institution. The Frivs are for family. The Frivs are jolly, bright, clean and fun. The Frivs are part of Napier'."

■ Napier Frivs 125 year public show, Taradale RSA, Sunday, October 9, 11am. Tickets are $10 at the door.