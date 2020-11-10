Napier flooding: Back of house destroyed in Havelock Rd slip

The entire back part of the neighbouring house on Lucknow Terrace has been destroyed by a slip on a Havelock Road property above. Photo / Paul Taylor

The owner of a Lucknow Terrace property "panicked" after a slip the size of a tennis court slammed into his property, but he was also relieved no one was home.



About 5pm on Monday the slip at Chris Dale's property on Havelock Rd wrecked his deck as it slid about 20m down the hill, taking with it trees and a shed.

The debris ended up at a property below on Lucknow Rd, wrecking the back garden and back of the house.

The owner of the lower property, who did not wish to be named, said walls were broken after mud and debris smashed through the rental property.

Debris and mud have come through the walls of the house on Lucknow Terrace. Photo / Supplied

Damage to the kitchen of the property. Photo / Supplied

Parts of the house were destroyed but he said thankfully there was no current tenant.

"I just got panicked but when I saw the damage at the back I was satisfied because no one was hurt, there was no one in the property at the time," the owner said.

"There was peace of mind. Damage has happened which I feel sad about but I'm happy because no one was there.

"[With] how much debris came down if there was someone in the laundry, the kitchen or upstairs sitting near, there's big damage there."

He said the kitchen, laundry, bathroom, hallway and living area at the back end of the house has all been damaged.

The laundry is entirely "gone" completely filled with debris.

After the slip occurred there was so much mud on the stairs that the owner could not get up to inspect the upstairs rooms.

The day after he was able to get up to find there has been damage in a room but other rooms at the front end of the house are okay.

An upstairs area of the house has also been damaged. Photo / Supplied

A slip the size of a tennis court on Chris Dale's property damaged the back of a property below on Lucknow Terrace. Photo / Warren Buckland

He said he is "grateful" to have insurance.

On Tuesday residents from Carlyle St at the lower end of Lucknow Terrace spent the day clearing mud from the street which had come down in rain which turned the street into a river, one resident said.