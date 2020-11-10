Napier Flooding: 24 schools close

Children unable to attend school due to widespread flooding in Napier. Photo / Paul Taylor

About 70 educational centres in Napier were forced to close on Tuesday after the torrential downpour.

According to Ministry of Education, 24 schools and 50 early learning services in Napier were closed on Tuesday.

Napier Girls' High School principal Dawn Ackroyd said the most sensible decision was to close the school in a civil emergency.

"Some of our families have been affected by floods and our staff were unable to get to school because their own children couldn't get to school," she said.

"We thought it was in the best interest of everyone to stay put."

The principal said the school will continue to monitor the situation and keep an eye on the weather forecast before deciding when to re-open the school.

"We've communicated that with our school whanau and we will make a decision at about 6.30am Wednesday," Ackroyd added.

Even though the school remained closed, Napier Girls' hostel stayed open for junior boarders.

Other schools that have closed include St Patrick's School, Nelson Park School, Marewa School, Tamatea Primary, Tamatea Intermediate and Tamatea High School.

St Patrick's Principal Jurek Wypych said the school has had minor damage from the flooding and hopes for a speedy return to normality.

"We've got a few wet carpets and damaged teacher/student resources, plus water seeping into the fire alarms – the fire brigade were quick and very efficient by the way," Wypych said.

"We will dry off and get back to normal as soon as possible."

A Ministry of Education spokeswoman said they'll be in a position to share more information about affected schools and when they'll re-open by Wednesday morning.

"The best information will come from schools and early learning services themselves," she said.

Parents and whānau are advised by the Ministry of Education to check their school or early childhood service's website or Facebook pages, or contact them directly for more information.

The ministry said the decision to close schools remains with each school board or owner/manager of individual early learning services.

Taradale Library is also closed and being used as a Civil Defence Call Centre from 3pm on Tuesday.

Napier City Council says the library will be closed to the public until the end of the week. Those looking to return books during this period will not be given late return fines.

Basketball Hawke's Bay announced their adult competition on Wednesday night at Napier's Centennial Hall is cancelled due to "weather related damage".

This follows the cancellation of their Napier Year 5 and 6 miniball games on Monday night.