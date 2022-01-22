Firefighters contain the fire at Poraiti Hill. Photo / Ian Cooper

A 100 metre by 100 metre fire travelling upward threatened a property at Poraiti Hill, but both the property and the owners are safe.

Fire and Emergency services were alerted to the vegetation fire at 10.25am on Sunday.

The cause of the fire was likely to be powerlines arcing, said Fire and Emergency New Zealand Hawke's Bay district manager Ken Cooper.

Cooper said six trucks from Napier, Hastings, Taradale, and Bay View, as well as two tankers attended the fire and it was extinguished in a little over an hour, but they were hotspotting the area.

Firefighters checking for hotspots. Photo / Ian Cooper

He said while the fire above Prebensen Drive, was "relatively small" it tracked upwards towards a property which the owners were willing to evacuate, if necessary.

He said the region was under a restricted fire season which meant a fire permit was required for all fires in unapproved fire places and incinerators (excluding cultural and cooking fires).

"We are asking people to use their common sense, and check the 'Check it's Alright Before You Light' website.

"We are at high danger level of fires spreading, so if you don't have to light a fire, don't."