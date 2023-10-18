A divide is brewing about a proposal to restrict the heights of fences on new Napier properties to as low as 1.2 metres. Photo / Paul Taylor

Napier City Council has stumbled its way into an issue that could create division, as it proposes to increase restrictions on the height of fences in residential zones.

There’s no one picketing in the streets yet, but a council social media post suggests this isn’t something people are on the fence about.

The council is proposing new height limitations of as low as 1.2 metres for fences on new residential properties as part of its Proposed District Plan, which is out for consultation.

The council’s Facebook post highlighting this drew some backlash with one commenter even comparing NCC to a “dictatorship” for proposing it, suggesting it needed to focus on other priorities.

“If we want to protect our families and our biggest assets with a high fence then that’s our choice,” the commenter wrote.

Some commenters raised concerns that lower fences meant dogs would be more likely to escape, “there are going to be dogs everywhere”.

Others suggested people should be free to build high fences for privacy.

In the council’s current Operational District Plan, any fence erected within front, side and rear yards must not exceed two metres in height.

The changes would mean that fences on the boundaries of all properties in the General, Large Lot, Medium Density and High Density Residential Zones will not be allowed to exceed 1.2m in height measured from the ground level at the boundary.

Fences could be 1.8m in height for up to 50 per cent of the length of the boundary but must be 1.2m for the remainder.

A fence could also be 1.8m in height around the boundary if it is “at least 50 per cent visually open” when viewed from a perpendicular position, i.e. through trellising, bars or patterns that are a part of the fence design.

An NCC spokeswoman said the proposed provisions are intended to improve safety and amenity and would only be for future fences, not existing ones.

“People in the street or in neighbouring properties feel safer when others may be able to see them. People looking to undertake criminal or disruptive behaviour are typically more bold when they know their activities are unlikely to be seen by a member of the public,” the spokeswoman said.

“Being able to see your neighbours also helps to build connected communities where people are more likely to look out for one another, especially in times of crisis.”

The spokeswoman said although social media feedback was an indicator of public sentiment, the council could only consider formal submissions and she encouraged people to make a submission if they wish to have their concerns or comments formally considered.

Submissions on the proposed District Plan opened on September 21 and will close on December 15.

“As of 11.20am on Wednesday, October 18 we’ve had a total of 14 submissions on the Proposed District Plan, six of which are in relation to the fences and walls height standards,” the spokeswoman said.

Those who wish to make a submission can do so online at home or online at Taradale Library or Napier City Council’s Customer Services Centre.

