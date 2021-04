The annual Autumn Winter Fashion on Parade was a colourful affair showcasing the best of Napier stores' winter collections. Photo / Paul Taylor

The annual Autumn Winter Fashion on Parade was a colourful affair showcasing the best of Napier stores' winter collections. Photo / Paul Taylor

Emerson St in Napier's busy CBD became a fashion runway as local stores showcased their winter collections on Saturday as part of the annual Autumn Winter Fashion on Parade.

A competition organised by The Hits Hawke's Bay saw a unique and varied line-up of local models ranging in age from two to 75 years old.

Hawke's Bay Today photographer Paul Taylor was their to capture the runway glamour.

Dozens lined the streets of Napier's CBD to watch models showcase the winter collection offered by local stores as part of the annual Autumn Winter Fashion on Parade. Photo / Paul Taylor

Tennyson St's OOMA (Object Of My Affection) featured fashion accessories like jewellery, a scarf and cobalt blue handbag. Photo / Paul Taylor

Hipsta's line up included fancy footwear in the form of leather sandals. Photo / Paul Taylor

The group of models were chosen from a competition organised by The Hits Hawke's Bay. Photo / Paul Taylor