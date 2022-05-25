Napier crash victim farewell at Tangoio

The cross that marks the scene of Saturday's tragedy. Photo / NZME

The tangi for a man who died after a pre-dawn crash between Napier and Meeanee last Saturday will end at a marae north of Napier on Thursday, his 49th birthday.

Albert Edward Ratima, of Napier, was reported by police to have been the sole occupant of a vehicle that left Willowbank Ave about 4.20am last Saturday and hit a pole and a fence about 300 metres towards Napier from the Meeanee junction.

He was well known as a former rugby, rugby league and softball player in the Maraenui area, especially as what teammates regarded as one of the toughest players on the field and for coaching Maraenui Pumas children's softball teams.

His tangi is at Tangoio Marae, with the final service from 11am on Thursday.