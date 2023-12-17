John Dickinson makes sure kids in the the Maraenui community get a chance to meet with Santa. Photo / Warren Buckland

Danielle Dickinson and her husband John have been decorating their house with Christmas lights for more than 20 years, and for the last 15 years they have been making their festive decorating a little more special with their very own Santa’s grotto.

Each year the Dickinsons’ grotto has been getting bigger and better with more and more details added, however a staple for Santa’s grotto is a real-life Santa for kids to have a chat with about their Santa list and have their photo taken with him.

For the kids on Santa’s nice list, the grotto also has a magical toy chest children can pick a present from.

Mrs Claus and Santa Claus, also known as Danielle and John Dickinson, love spreading the Christmas magic with their community. Photo / Warren Buckland

The couple added the Santa’s grotto to their annual Christmas lights as a way to bring joy and a sprinkle of Christmas magic for children in the community.

Danielle explained all the children love seeing Santa, and she and John love giving and keeping the magic alive.

“It always fills my heart hearing the delighted squeals of the children when they see Santa.

“Over the years I have seen children miss out on Christmas or have the magic taken away for various reasons and I just want to keep the magic alive,” Danielle said.

Santa’s grotto is a year long project as the couple are always on the lookout for toys to give away.

Napier kids are loving being able to visit Santa while out looking at Christmas lights. Photo / Warren Buckland

Danielle said she starts planning how the light display will be set up in February or March and starts looking for different elements to add while keeping the cost down.

“This year It took a few weeks to build and complete due to weather,” she said.

While the planning and decorating is organised by Danielle, she said John has always been happy to help make her ideas come to life and is very willing to dress up as Santa each year.

“He enjoys keeping the magic alive,” Danielle said.

The couple said people visiting their Christmas lights have said it’s the best grotto they have seen, and people are loving the realistic feel.

Santa and Mrs Claus are currently talking about how they can evolve the grotto and make it bigger and better next year.

The Dickinsons’ Christmas lights are part of the Tremains Christmas Lights circuit. People can visit Santa at his grotto from 8pm till late, each night until December 23 at 83 Bledisloe Rd. The decorations will stay up until the new year.



