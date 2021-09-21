Napier council speeds up slow down proposal

Willowbank Ave, where a speed limit was set to remain at 100km/h, until a resident got the council to slow down and think again. Photo / File

The Napier City Council has taken time to slow down and think again after hearing a busy road was accidentally left off a potential speed limit reduction list.

But no sooner had the brakes gone on than it was pedal to the metal to get the road - Willowbank Ave - on to the schedule for a possible speed limit change.

NCC has heard submissions on a raft of speed limit proposals for the city in a bylaw review process that started more than three years ago.

The council has recommended that it will not lower Napier CBD limits to 30km/h, after hearing opposition from police, national highway managers Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency, and council staff.

However, 30km/h will be applied to the Vautier St-Seaview Tce section of Marine Parade.

The council also wants swift staff action on three more potential changes in Willowbank Ave, and in the Port Ahuriri and Hill Rd school zones.

Council wants to be ready for a decision on public consultation at its next meeting on October 18.

John Jhiang, a Willowbank Ave resident who is also a Hastings District Council property assets manager, told Hawke's Bay Today he first submitted on the issue about two years ago and had "almost given up" when he heard no more.

However, he was contacted by the council after submissions were reopened in June, and spoke at the hearing.

Jhiang wants the limit on the 3.1km of Willowbank Ave from Meeanee to Geddis Ave lowered from 100km/h to 80km/h, if not 50km/h.

Safety concerns included increased traffic from Te Awa residential developments, and lifestyle blocks, winery traffic and increased cycling, mixing with horticultural and heavy transport vehicles on a narrow road, Jiang said.

Cr Maxine Boag asked why Willowbank Ave was not on the list and was told by staff: "It was left out by omission rather than particular reason to leave it as higher speed zone."