Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Hawkes Bay Today

Napier council rules out urban waterways link to mystery dog illnesses

Hawkes Bay Today
By James Pocock
4 mins to read
Callum Sanders with his and mum Sherryn Rowe-Quate's dog Lexi, next to Saltwater Creek - which could be linked to a mysterious seizure Lexi had on the weekend. Photo / Warren Buckland

Callum Sanders with his and mum Sherryn Rowe-Quate's dog Lexi, next to Saltwater Creek - which could be linked to a mysterious seizure Lexi had on the weekend. Photo / Warren Buckland

The Napier City Council has ruled out algae poisoning from urban waterways as the cause of at least two dogs falling ill.

Sherryn Rowe-Quate said she was grateful to the council for their investigation but

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.