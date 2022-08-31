Napier council director gets temporary CEO appointment

Napier City Council director city strategy Richard Munneke, who steps into the role of Acting CEO until the Council decides on a permanent appointee. Photo / NZME

The Napier City Council has gone to one of its own in appointing an acting chief executive pending a permanent appointment.

The decision for current executive director city strategy Richard Munneke to step into the role was made at an extraordinary meeting of the Council late today(Thursday).

The move follows the resignation of previous CEO Dr Stephanie Rotarangi in July after less than 18 months in the job, and a recruitment drive has begun in the search for a new CEO with a replacement expected in early 2023.

Current Acting Chief Executive Debra Stewart will remain in the position until September 11 and, said Mayor Kirsten Wise, Munneke has been appointed Acting Chief Executive from the next day until the role is permanently filled.

Wise said Munneke brings 30 years' local government experience to the role.

"At the forefront of our decision-making was continuity and stability for NCC staff," she said. "We believe these factors to be vital in fostering strong organisational culture. Through an internal appointment we believe this can be achieved."

Munneke said: "I am grateful for the opportunity to lead our organisation in the interim as

we focus on the continuity of service and project delivery for our community."

"Integral to achieving this for me is focus on our people who are passionate and committed to delivering great outcomes for our city," he said.

The meeting, held with public excluded under, was the last of the Council's 2019-2022 term.

Formerly the deputy commissioner of Emergency Management Victoria, with a fire service background in New Zealand and Australia, Dr Rotarangi took up what is normally a five-year appointment in Napier in February last year.

But she resigned in late July, accepting appointment as deputy chief executive at Fire and Emergency New Zealand.

It was also revealed that four other senior management staff had left in the last year and a half amid some reassignment of roles in which the positions had been filled.

The Council announced the CEO's resignation on July 27, and Dr Rotarangi chose to take extended leave to see out her three months' notice.

With an acting CEO in place the Council called an extraordinary meeting of its Audit and Risk Committee, comprising Mayor Wise, two councillors and two independent appointees.

The meeting was held on Tuesday and reported to the full-council meeting which made the decision.

The triennial Local Elections start with the delivery of voting papers later this month, closing at midday on October 8.

In Napier, Wise faces mayoral challenges from Cr Nigel Simpson and non-councillor John Clive Smith, and elections take place in all four wards, with 10 of the 12 councillors seeking re-election.