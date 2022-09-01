Napier council director gets temporary CEO appointment

Napier City Council director city strategy Richard Munneke, who will step into the role of CEO until a permanent appointment is made to the top job. Photo / NZME

The Napier City Council has gone to one of its own in appointing an acting chief executive pending a permanent appointment.

The decision for current executive director city strategy Richard Munneke to step into the role was made at an extraordinary meeting of the Council late Thursday.

The move follows the resignation of previous CEO Dr Stephanie Rotarangi in July after less than 18 months in the job, and a recruitment drive has begun in the search for a new CEO with a replacement expected in early 2023.

Mayor Kirsten Wise said Munneke has been appointed Acting Chief Executive from September 12 until the role is permanently filled.

Current Acting Chief Executive Debra Stewart will remain in the position until September 11.