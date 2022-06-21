Napier council building decision next week

Napier City Council's civil building's front doors, closed since December 2017. Photo / NZME

The Napier City Council hopes to be able to confirm plans for its Civic Building demolition early next month.

A non-public tenders council tenders meeting will be held next Tuesday with hopes the contract will be signed by the end of the following week and demolition will start as soon as possible by arrangement with the successful tenderer.

The demolition of the Hastings St landmark will be the first major site work since the Council hurriedly vacated the three-storey building and its adjoining Napier Public Library after receiving adverse earthquake risk assessments in 2017.

The Council's civic precinct plan looks to building a new library fronting Hastings St, with other proposals including Council offices fronting Dalton St, almost across the road from the Hawke's Bay Regional Council, and a community hub on the Station St frontage.