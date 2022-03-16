Napier City Council sparks kōrero to mull social housing

Consultation on three options for the future of Napier City council's community housing opened on Wednesday. Photo / Supplied

Consultation on three options for the future of Napier City council's community housing opened on Wednesday. Photo / Supplied

The public can now have its say on the future of Napier's community housing.

Consultation on the future of Napier City council's community housing opened on Wednesday.

The council identified three options for the future of it's housing following a review which found the council could not afford to continue to provide housing where costs are funded solely through rent.

Costs have mainly increased due to the maintenance of aging homes.

The three options include selling all 377 housing units, keeping all units or keeping most of the units and selling some.

The council estimates a $2.2 million annual shortfall if the status quo is maintained.

Under the plan to keep most of the housing the council would retain its eight 'retirement villages, develop 45 more units and sell three 'social villages' leading to a $2.3 million annual shortfall.

The options that produce a shortfall could potentially be covered by a rates increase if they are chosen.

There are currently 12 housing 'villages' run by the council across the city.

The council's preference in the case of any sale would be to sell to another community housing provider with a guarantee of the current tenants existing lease agreements.

The council has not yet identified its preferred option of the three.

Napier Mayor Kirsten Wise said in a statement it is important to know what Council housing tenants and ratepayers think of the three potential options.



"Ensuring low-income and vulnerable residents have affordable housing is very important. Potentially changing our housing provision arrangements is a significant decision and we want to know what people think before we make that decision."



"Tenant welfare is very important to us. It's also important that we balance the needs of our tenants with the wider impact Council's housing provision has on our ratepayers."

Of the 377 Council-owned units, 80% are for retirees or people with a disability.

The consultation closes April 20 and the council will consider submissions at a meeting on May 18.

Submissions can be made online at www.sayitnapier.nz or in hard copy form.