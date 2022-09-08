The area of the land the Napier City Council proposes to sell for residential development between the Hawke's Bay Expressway and Tamatea Drive. Photo / NZME

The Napier City Council has confirmed it is looking at selling some residentially-zoned Tamatea land in the vicinity of a site which has been proposed for a new aquatic centre.

The confirmation comes after public concerns that the council's handling of the matter was being done behind closed doors.

Hawke's Bay Today is also aware some councillors opposed discussions continuing in-committee.

A council spokesperson has previously said the potential sale could not be discussed publicly due to commercial sensitivity.

Richard Munneke, council executive director city strategy, said that because of the commercial sensitivity of the negotiations, the land sale has previously been discussed at the council table as a Public Excluded item.

"Given the progress of these negotiations, this is now publically available information."

The council has approved, in principle, "to divest part of the land to a Government agency Kāinga Ora – Homes and Communities, based on the agency complying with a specified Design Blueprint, achieving a ratio of housing tenure and achieving market value for the land".

Should the sale progress, it would be under the Kāinga Ora Land Programme, a land acquisition and development programme intended to increase pace, scale, and mix of housing developments, including more affordable housing.

The council says the proposed sale is part of a bid to relieve Napier's housing crisis.

In doing so it wants to create resilient neighbourhoods, encourage quality urban design and community outcomes and provide a mix of housing including affordable, social and open market properties.

The council-owned land is located on the western side of the Hawke's Bay Expressway and next to an area facing Prebensen and Tamatea drives, earmarked for aquatic development.

Munneke said meeting current and future demand for housing in Napier is a priority.

"In Napier there are limited greenfield spaces available for affordable housing," he said.

"This is an opportunity to do something impactful for a community in need with a piece of land that is currently not being used."

He said the council is committed to proactively "finding opportunities to increase the supply of much needed homes in our city".

Munneke next week takes up the position of Acting Chief Executive after the resignation of previous CEO Dr Stephanie Rotarangi in July after less than 18 months in the job.