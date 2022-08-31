Napier City Council meets in private to discuss CEO's departure

Dr Stephanie Rotarangi, right, at a Napier council meeting on her first day as CEO in February 2021, with Mayor Kirsten Wise. Photo / NZME

The Napier City Council is today holding the expected last meeting of the 2019-2022 term behind closed doors as it tries to sort its staff leadership after the early departure its chief executive.

Formerly the deputy commissioner of Emergency Management Victoria, with a fire service background in New Zealand and Australia, Dr Stephanie Rotarangi took up what is normally a five-year appointment in Napier in February last year.

But she was in the job just over 17 months before her resignation was announced in late July after she was appointed deputy chief executive at Fire and Emergency New Zealand.

It was revealed that four other senior management staff had left in the last year and a half amid some reassignment of roles in which the positions had been filled.

The Council announced the CEO's resignation on July 27, and Dr Rotarangi chose to take extended leave to see out her three months' notice.

With an acting CEO in place the Council called an extraordinary meeting of its Audit and Risk Committee, comprising Mayor Kirsten Wise, two councillors and two independent appointees.

The meeting was held on Tuesday and was reporting today to an extraordinary meeting of the Council, starting at 4pm.

A meeting notice says the committee reports on "Executive Search and Recruitment Services" and "Acting Chief Executive Arrangements".

The items are being taken as matters with the public excluded under conditions of the Local Government Official Information and Meetings Act.

The triennial Local Elections start with the delivery of voting papers later this month, closing at midday on October 8.

In Napier, Wise faces mayoral challenges from Cr Nigel Simpson and non-councillor John Clive Smith, and elections take place in all four wards, with 10 of the 12 councillors seeking re-election.