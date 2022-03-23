MTG Hawke's Bay.

Napier City Council is phasing out its requirements for vaccine passes at its public facilities, beginning from Saturday, March 26.

My Vaccine Passes won't be required at these facilities from Saturday, March 26:

• Napier Libraries

• MTG Hawke's Bay

• Century Theatre

· •he Faraday Centre

• i-Site

• Par 2 Minigolf

• Customer Service Centre

My Vaccine Passes won't be required at these facilities from Tuesday, April 5:

• Kennedy Park Resort

• McLean Park

• Napier Aquatic Centre

• Napier Municipal Theatre

• Napier War Memorial Centre

• National Aquarium of New Zealand

Napier City Council chief executive Dr Steph Rotarangi says the changing environment has made it appropriate to revisit vaccine pass rules for council facilities.

"Ever since we introduced vaccine pass requirements in some of our facilities in December, we have considered the Government direction, in addition to Hawkes Bay's Covid-19 situation, taking into account the risks specific to each facility.

"In accordance with the changes announced by Government, we are staging our removal of My Vaccine Pass requirements for facilities."

"We will continue to review the risks for as long as the pandemic continues. We need to be mindful that new variants may appear in the future, and will respond accordingly to any national direction setting," says Dr Rotarangi.