Street flags in Napier will be made from recycled plastic bottles.

Napier City Council is reducing its environmental impact by saving thousands of plastic bottles from landfill and oceans.

From this year, every street flag promoting events in Napier will be made from recycled plastic bottles.

Event manager Kevin Murphy says the initiative aligns well with Napier's environmental objectives.

"We want to be environmentally responsible and proactive in everything we do. We're always looking for ways to become more sustainable and reduce our environmental impact so this is a great fit."

Napier has 250 flag sites, and the move to use this new product will save about 15,000 plastic bottles every year from going to waste. Using recycled plastics for flag fabrics means less waste for landfill and less pollution. It avoids the use of virgin fibres, reduces the consumption of water and energy in production, and lowers the demand for colourants and dyes.

Flag supplier OneSource Ltd trialled the fabric in Napier over summer. OneSource managing director Bernie Riley says the trial has been so successful, he expects to roll it out to many more places around the country.

"It has only been in the last couple of years, following numerous longevity trials, including more recently with Napier City Council, that we have found the ideal option."

Once they have served their purpose, the flags can be returned to the supplier. The fittings will be removed and the fabric recycled a second time into weed matting or fence posts.