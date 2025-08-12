Future plans for Napier's aquatic centre are being shaped by the city's first citizens' assembly. Photo / Paul Taylor

Napier citizens’ assembly gets 652 applicants - they will now help decide future of aquatic centre

More than 600 Napier residents have put their names in the hat to be part of the deco city’s first citizens’ assembly.

The assembly will discuss what the future plan should be for an aquatic centre in the city, and the council says it will then “endorse” the assembly’s decision, and then put it in front of councillors before they make a formal decision.

Applications closed to join Napier’s first citizens’ assembly at 11.59pm on Monday, and 652 residents had applied to join, with 40 set to be accepted.

The 40 will be randomly chosen by sortition, using a tool that selects participants in line with the demographics of Napier to ensure the assembly is “Napier in a room”, a Napier City Council spokesperson said.

The spokeswoman said applicants should know if they have been selected by August 22.