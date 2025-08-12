Advertisement
Napier citizens’ assembly gets 652 applicants - they will now help decide future of aquatic centre

Jack Riddell
By
Multimedia journalist·Hawkes Bay Today·
3 mins to read

Future plans for Napier's aquatic centre are being shaped by the city's first citizens' assembly. Photo / Paul Taylor

More than 600 Napier residents have put their names in the hat to be part of the deco city’s first citizens’ assembly.

The assembly will discuss what the future plan should be for an aquatic centre in the city, and the council says it will then “endorse” the assembly’s decision,

