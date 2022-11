Napier Central School orchestra busks in Emerson St.

Instead of spending their Monday morning in the classroom, the Napier Central School orchestra was seen busking in Emerson St instead. Music teacher Teresa Cuthbert was pleased with the performances as the orchestra played a range of pieces including Christmas carols and the famous theme from Jaws. Individual students also performed solos in between.

“How nice it was to hear orchestral music playing on busy Emerson St today for shoppers, tourists and workers,” Teresa says.